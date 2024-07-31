Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,857,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,252,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $299.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.