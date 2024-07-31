Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.76.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

