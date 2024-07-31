RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RXO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RXO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RXO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

RXO Trading Up 2.3 %

RXO stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 105,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at $346,818,310.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,263. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.