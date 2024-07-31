Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,089 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,089 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $110,372.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,511,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,055,630.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,710 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $420,532.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,538 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $31,417.44.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,945.55.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $872,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

