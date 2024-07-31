Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $78.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:SB opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $547.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

