Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Safehold Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSE SAFE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
