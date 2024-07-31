Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Safehold Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SAFE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.