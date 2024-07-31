Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $408.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.98. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. Saia has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

