Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,503,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

