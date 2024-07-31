Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $259,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $278,160.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.11. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

