Sanjiv Patel Sells 36,706 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

