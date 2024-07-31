Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $64,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $9,720,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 144.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

