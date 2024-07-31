Sarah W. Harmon Sells 2,593 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
First Community Bankshares Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.
First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FCBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
