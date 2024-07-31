Sarah W. Harmon Sells 2,593 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

