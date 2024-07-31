Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,268.00

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,268 ($16.31) and last traded at GBX 1,268 ($16.31), with a volume of 18317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240.28 ($15.95).

Savills Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4,386.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savills

In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.63), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($379,170.63). In related news, insider Richard Orders bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.37) per share, with a total value of £55,850 ($71,842.04). Also, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.63), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($379,170.63). 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

