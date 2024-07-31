SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $251.00 at TD Cowen

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $253.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.54.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $217.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after buying an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SBA Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387,855 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $53,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

