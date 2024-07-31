SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SBI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $24.40 on Monday. SBI has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.96.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 7.21%.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

