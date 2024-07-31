Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.99

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 1328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

