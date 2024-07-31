Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $72.69

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.69, but opened at $75.00. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 48,370 shares.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after acquiring an additional 549,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after acquiring an additional 450,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

