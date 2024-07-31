Scotiabank Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $190.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $175.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.48. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $177.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstService by 20.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 40.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.