Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Raised to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBCF opened at $27.86 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.