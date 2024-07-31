Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,610 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 379.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of IE opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.