Sei Investments Co. Buys New Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 3,507,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 320,265 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rekor Systems

In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 2,275,000 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,312,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,237,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

REKR opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $159.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 133.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

