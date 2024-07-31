Sei Investments Co. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Tredegar worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Tredegar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TG opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

