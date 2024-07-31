Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 229,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

