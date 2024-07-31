Sei Investments Co. Makes New $449,000 Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 302,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $77,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

SBOW stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $940.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.58. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

