Sei Investments Co. Purchases 19,100 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iQIYI by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.08. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. On average, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.