Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,006 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.