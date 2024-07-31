Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGEE opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $87.78.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

