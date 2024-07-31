Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $82.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

