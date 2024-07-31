Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $195.54

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 195.54 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 195.30 ($2.51), with a volume of 37068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.50).
A number of research analysts recently commented on SRP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
In related news, insider Nigel Crossley acquired 7,939 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £14,687.15 ($18,892.66). Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
