Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $14.08. Serve Robotics shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 9,389,683 shares.
Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
