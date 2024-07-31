Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
SEVN opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.33.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
