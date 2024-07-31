Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $47,513.55 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $47,513.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,026.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

Sezzle Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.74 million and a P/E ratio of 35.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

