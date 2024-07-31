SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,152 Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Down 5.2 %

ABSI stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.20. Absci Co. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Absci Company Profile

(Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.