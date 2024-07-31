SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 26,164 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Monroe III bought 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.