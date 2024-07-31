SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 12,244 Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth $85,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $10,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.24%.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

