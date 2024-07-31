SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,475 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gevo by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Gevo by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEVO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 393.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

