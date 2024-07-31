SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver

About Endeavour Silver

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.