SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.