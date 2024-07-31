SG Americas Securities LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 1,060.9% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 530,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 3.8 %

Butterfly Network stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $227.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 76,668 shares of company stock worth $72,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

