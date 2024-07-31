SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $53,000 in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 847,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 973,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.50. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

