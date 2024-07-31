SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $54,000 in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 310,577 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 676,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MREO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mereo BioPharma Group

In other news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $150,227.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,608.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $150,227.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,608.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,158.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

