SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $58,000 in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTHX. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

