SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $59,000 in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

