SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $69,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Motors Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 461,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 89.9% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the period.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.