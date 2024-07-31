SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $71,605.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $232,454. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

