SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 487,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Forge Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,255,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 588,871 shares of company stock worth $850,518 in the last ninety days. 9.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRGE

About Forge Global

(Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.