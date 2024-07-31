SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VinFast Auto were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VFS opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

VinFast Auto Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

