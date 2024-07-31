SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Tredegar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tredegar by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Trading Down 1.5 %

TG stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

