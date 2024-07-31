SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Separately, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,018,155 shares in the company, valued at $275,178,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

