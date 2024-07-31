SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $493.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

