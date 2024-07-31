SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Jason Cohenour purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

