SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 550.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 91.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 7.7 %

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $655.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Insider Activity

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

